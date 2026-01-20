Michigan State Mourns the Passing of Dedicated Hockey Operations Director

The Michigan hockey community, including fans across the Detroit area, is mourning the sudden passing of Michigan State Director of Hockey Operations Dan Sturges, who died unexpectedly Monday morning. The news was announced by Michigan State in a statement released Monday afternoon.
Sturges was a central figure within the Spartan hockey program and a familiar presence to many throughout college and grassroots hockey in Michigan. His loss has sent shockwaves through the state’s close-knit hockey circles.
In a statement released by Michigan State, head coach Adam Nightingale reflected on Sturges’ impact on the program and those around him:
“Dan Sturges was a beloved member of the Michigan State hockey family, and our entire community is stunned at this devastating news. He was an adoring father and a devoted husband, and our hearts break for his wife Becky and their sons. As a player and later as a member of our staff, Dan loved being a Spartan and worked every day to make the program the best it possibly could be. His passion, dedication and impact will leave a lasting legacy.”
Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics J Batt also addressed Sturges’ passing in the university’s statement:
“The prayers of the Michigan State athletics family are with the Sturges family and the entire Spartan hockey program. He cared deeply about the student-athletes and staff in the hockey program, and built genuine relationships with people throughout the department. To lose him so suddenly is a shock to all. The department's top priority at this time will be providing supportive resources to members of the hockey program and athletic department as they grieve.”
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
A native of Verona, Wisconsin, Sturges began his high-profile hockey career close to home with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, where he established himself as a dedicated and respected young player before moving on to the collegiate ranks.
Sturges came to Michigan State as a forward and went on to play 84 games for the Spartans from 2005–09. During his collegiate career, he recorded four goals and six assists for 10 points while carving out a reliable role within the lineup. He was a member of the 2007 national championship team, a milestone season that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in program history.
Following his playing days, Sturges remained deeply connected to Michigan State. He returned to the program in 2019 to work with Spartan hockey operations, continuing a lifelong bond with the university.
Sturges came from a deeply rooted Spartan family, with 19 relatives attending Michigan State. Among them were his father, John, and brother, AJ, who both earned varsity letters with the hockey program.
Prior to his return to East Lansing, Sturges established himself as a respected coach in Colorado. He led the University of Colorado’s ACHA Division II program from 2016–19, while also serving as an assistant coach at Valor Christian High School during that span, working under former Spartan assistant and longtime college coach George Gwozdecky.
As Michigan State and the broader hockey community continue to grieve, Sturges is being remembered as a champion, mentor, and passionate Spartan whose legacy will endure across Michigan and beyond.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.