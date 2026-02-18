Moritz Seider Completes Encouraging Olympic Run As Slovakia Blows Out Germany 6-2

Germany entered the quarterfinals riding a wave of confidence after a resounding 5-1 victory over France in the qualification round. The performance sparked talk of a potential dark horse medal run for Germany as they headed into their matchup against Slovakia as clear but not overwhelming favorites.
Much of the optimism centered on Germany's NHL stars in Detroit's Moritz Seider and Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, who have both played heavy roles for their home nation so far and were expected to bring their best for one more showing. The expectation was that their experience and skill could be enough to push Germany through to the semifinals in a tight matchup. Instead, Slovakia showed why it entered the quarterfinals as the third overall seed.
Germany struggled to match Slovakia’s depth and pace, surrendering six goals in a decisive 6-2 loss that brought its tournament run to an abrupt end. While the scoreline was lopsided, Seider once again delivered a strong individual performance.
The 24-year-old defenseman logged 27:48 of ice time, marking his fourth game of the tournament with 26 or more minutes played. His only outing below that mark came during the 5-1 blowout over France, when he was rested late. In the loss to Slovakia, Seider finished with an even rating despite the six goals against, underscoring his steady presence on the blue line.
Seider concluded the tournament with two assists in five games and although he didn't score, he consistently handled heavy minutes in key situations and remained reliable defensively. His ability to absorb pressure and limit high-danger chances stood out, even against a deep Slovak squad that capitalized on Germany’s thinner lineup. Ultimately, Slovakia’s balanced attack proved too much, while Germany leaned heavily on its top talent.
Despite the disappointing finish, Germany’s tournament showed growth and competitiveness on the international stage. For Seider, the experience of playing major minutes in high-stakes games could pay dividends as he returns to Detroit for the stretch run. If the Red Wings find themselves in tight late-season contests or postseason contention, they will know their top defenseman has already proven he can handle the pressure.
