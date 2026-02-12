Moritz Seider Makes Olympic Debut, Plays Heavy Minutes in 3-1 Win Over Denmark

To close out the second day of the Men’s Ice Hockey tournament, Germany and Denmark delivered one of the most entertaining games of the event so far. The matchup featured more NHL talent than some may have expected, highlighted by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and Edmonton Oilers captain Leon Draisaitl leading the way for Germany.
Germany wasted no time setting the tone. Just 23 seconds into the opening period, Draisaitl found the back of the net to give the Germans an early 1-0 lead and ignite the bench.
Seider’s presence was felt throughout the night as the 24-year-old blueliner logged a team-high 26:18 of ice time and was deployed in every situation. He quarterbacked Germany’s top power play unit, saw regular even strength shifts, and was available for penalty killing duties, though Germany’s disciplined play meant he was not needed shorthanded.
Shortly after the opening goal, Seider nearly helped double the lead himself. The defenseman stepped into a booming point shot that rang off the crossbar, narrowly missing what would have been Germany’s second goal in the opening minutes.
Denmark answered against the run of play when Oscar Moelgaard broke free behind the German defense and tied the game. Seider was on the ice for the equalizer, but Germany responded quickly. Midway through the first period, Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle restored the lead on a crisp passing sequence, with Seider again part of the unit applying steady pressure.
Germany sealed the game on a chaotic sequence that also secured Seider’s first Olympic point. The Detroit defenseman initiated the play by moving the puck to Draisaitl, who then sent it down low to Stutzle. Attempting to center the puck, Stutzle benefited from an unfortunate bounce off a Danish defender, redirecting the puck into Denmark’s own net. Seider was credited with the secondary assist on Germany’s third and final goal.
While he finished with one assist, Seider’s overall impact extended far beyond the scoresheet. He served as a shutdown presence, logged heavy minutes, and was relied upon in all phases of the game. His poise and physicality helped Germany maintain control during key stretches.
With momentum on their side, Germany now turns its attention to a Saturday morning matchup against Latvia, scheduled for 6:10 a.m. EST. If Seider’s opening performance is any indication, Germany will continue leaning heavily on its young star as the tournament progresses.
