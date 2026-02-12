Moritz Seider Makes Olympic Debut, Plays Heavy Minutes in 3-1 Win Over Denmark

Germany sealed the game on a chaotic sequence that also secured Seider’s first Olympic point. The Detroit defenseman initiated the play by moving the puck to Draisaitl, who then sent it down low to Stutzle. Attempting to center the puck, Stutzle benefited from an unfortunate bounce off a Danish defender, redirecting the puck into Denmark’s own net. Seider was credited with the secondary assist on Germany’s third and final goal.