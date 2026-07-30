Multiple 2025-26 Red Wings Players Remain Without NHL Deals
James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, and Cam Talbot, all of whom both played for the Detroit Red Wings last season, are still awaiting their next NHL contracts.
The initial rush at the beginning of NHL free agency has concluded, and there remain several notable players who are still available on the open market.
The Detroit Red Wings were active players in free agency, as they signed forward Viktor Arvidsson and goaltender Daniil Tarasov along with a handful of minor-league depth players, but also lost Patrick Kane to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Meanwhile, a trio of players that were part of the 2025-26 roster are still searching for their next NHL opportunity.
Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk provided a valuable leadership presence in the Red Wings' dressing room while contributing 15 goals and 16 assists across 72 games.
During Detroit's strong month of December, van Riemsdyk set a personal milestone by scoring in four consecutive games as part of a stretch in which he found the back of the net in six of seven contests.
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Drafted with the second overall pick in 2007 by the Philadelphia Flyers, one pick behind Kane, van Riemsdyk has played two stints with the Flyers, and has also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
In 1,154 career NHL games, he's tallied 342 goals with 354 assists.
Meanwhile, veteran defenseman Travis Hamonic also remains unsigned. Like van Riemsdyk, he was signed by now-former Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to a one-year contract last offseason.
Skating in 26 games for the Red Wings, Hamonic registered a pair of assists. He's scored 53 goals with 191 assists in 926 career NHL contests for the New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators.
He was selected in the second round (53rd overall pick) of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Islanders.
And finally, veteran goaltender Cam Talbot, who is coming off his second season in Detroit after being signed as a free agent in 2024, also remains unsigned.
Talbot posted strong numbers for the Red Wings in the early goings of the season before John Gibson caught fire, ultimately finishing with a 12-9-6 record, a 3.19 goals-against average, and an .883 save percentage.
Never drafted into the NHL, Talbot began his career with the New York Rangers and later played for the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, and Los Angeles Kings.
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