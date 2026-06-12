Multiple Red Wings Players Earn All-Star Team Votes

While the Detroit Red Wings ultimately fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, several players did receive All-Star Team votes.
It's back to the drawing board for the Detroit Red Wings, who not only missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight season but are now dealing with the awkward and difficult reported request from captain Dylan Larkin to be traded.
While that situation sorts itself out, it would be wrong to ignore the positive contributions to the club during the season that was, which included Detroit's first 40-goal scorer in nearly two decades.
Alex DeBrincat, one of many Michigan natives still on Detroit's roster, scored 41 goals and became the first Red Wings player to eclipse the 40-goal mark since Marian Hossa did so in 2008-08.
He was one of three Detroit players, along with Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, to earn 2025-26 NHL All-Star Team votes.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Seider, who finished 11th overall in Hart Trophy voting, came in fifth place in voting for the Norris Trophy after registering career-highs in goals, assists, points, and average ice time. He also played in all 82 games for the fifth straight campaign, and has yet to miss a single regular season contest.
Meanwhile, despite struggling down the stretch, Raymond finished the season with 25 goals and 51 assists for 76 points, the second-highest total of his NHL career, which began with Seider in 2021-22.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.