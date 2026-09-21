"My Goal Is To Make The Team": Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Eyes Full-Time Jump To Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings 2024 Draft selection Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who got his first taste of NHL action in 2025-26, has his eyes set on a more permanent role this season.
Training Camp for the Detroit Red Wings has officially wrapped up, and they'll be skating in their first preseason game on Monday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7:00 p.m. ET).
Detroit held a brief morning skate at BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena before making the short trip to Ohio, and based on their line combinations, forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is getting a chance in the top-six.
Brandsegg-Nygård, Detroit's first-round (15th overall) pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, initially made the regular-season roster last fall before eventually being returned to the American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Following the skate on Monday, he explained that while he didn't fully expect to make last year's roster out of the gate, his mindset is different this time around.
"Yeah, of course," he said. "This year, my goal is to make the team. Last year, it was more to, like, just do whatever I can and see what happens. But this year, it's my mindset to try and make the team."
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
He played in nine regular season games with the Red Wings, registering a single assist before being returned to the Griffins; he would later play five additional games in the NHL near the end of the campaign.
However, Brandsegg-Nygård was a force for the Griffins throughout the regular season, tallying 44 points in 60 games and later reaching eight points in as many Calder Cup Playoff games.
In the eyes of Griffins head coach Dan Watson, Brandsegg-Nygård is "ready" to make the jump to the NHL while also saying he was their best playoff performer in the spring.
"He should be ready, in my opinion," Watson said earlier this month during the Prospects Tournament. "He was our best player in the playoffs, and he has the ability to play physical hockey. He's got a great shot.
For Michael, it's going to be consistent on the IQ side of it, the thinking side of it, the pace side of it that he showed when he was sent down until the end of the year. Like I said, he was the best player in the playoffs."
The Norwegian-born forward took it to heart when he was returned to the AHL, and according to Watson, used it as serious motivation.
"He took everything seriously, whether it was the skill sessions, the skating sessions, or practices," Watson continued. "He was dedicated to all of it, and he took it seriously. He wants to play in the NHL, and he was very competitive in practice, driving our compete level up. I can't speak highly enough about him."
When told of what Watson had to say about him, Brandsegg-Nygård indicated it would be a major confidence boost.
"That means a lot," he said. "It's going to boost my confidence and belief in myself that the head coach in G.R. that I had last year believes in me that much."
Meanwhile, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan is already noticing a major difference in his demeanor this fall compared to last.
"He’s willing to talk and have a conversation," McLellan said. "He knows teammates, knows trainers, knows the system and the structure. He’s one year stronger, physically and mentally. He should be as confident as he’s ever been."
One aspect the Red Wings want to improve this year is their physicality, and they're hoping Brandsegg-Nygård can be part of that solution.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.