“Natural Leader” — Team Germany Coach Praises Red Wings Defenseman Moritz Seider’s Impact
Ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Championship, Team Germany head coach Harold Kreis praised what he views as natural leadership abilities of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.
Once again, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider will be representing his native Germany in the upcoming IIHF World Championship.
He's not the only Red Wings player who will be particpating, as Emmitt Finnie and Cam Talbot are suiting up for Team Canada, while Justin Faulk was recently named captain of Team USA.
Additionally, Lucas Raymond will play for Sweden.
For Seider, this will be the sixth chance in his professional career that he's played in the IIHF World Championship. He's coming off his best season in the NHL with the Red Wings, during which he registered new career-highs in goals, assists, points, plus-minus, and average ice time.
He also represented Germany in the 2026 Winter Olympics, leading the club in ice time while routinely drawing the toughest matchups against the opposition as he does with the Red Wings.
While he was discussed in hockey circles as being a potential candidate for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top blue liner, he was ultimately not named one of the three finalists.
However, that hasn't stopped Germany head coach Harold Kreis from praising Seider's "natural" leadership abilities.
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Before the season began, Seider was given the alternate captain's "A" on his jersey, along with Raymond, indicating the organization's trust in his leadership qualities.
Seider has yet to miss a game in his NHL career, having played in 410 consecutive contests since joining the Red Wings before the 2021-22 season.
“I really think he’s a diesel engine,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said in early December. “He just never turns off, and he just keeps going. His stamina is remarkable.”
While it was a disappointing finish for the season for Seider and the Red Wings, they hope it's part of the growing pains process that inevitably leads to postseason success.
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