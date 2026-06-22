New Frontrunner Emerges In Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors Per NHL Insider

"Frustration and lack of playoff games finally got Larkin to a point where he requested a trade from Detroit with multiple years left on his contract and a full no-trade clause. While Larkin will have some control over his next destination because of that clause, GM Steve Yzerman also has control on if Larkin gets traded at all. There is a strong push for Larkin to expand his list of teams he’s willing to go to. Yzerman will not move him if he feels he’s getting squeezed. Look for Yzerman's former assistant GM, Pat Verbeek, to try and get in on this. However, it appears Larkin's destination of choice is Dallas."