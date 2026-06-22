New Frontrunner Emerges In Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors Per NHL Insider
Michael Whitaker 47mUpdated Jun 22, 2026, 23:58featured
A new club in the Western Conference has emerged as a potential frontrunner to land Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade out of the Motor City earlier this month.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy