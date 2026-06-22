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New Frontrunner Emerges In Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors Per NHL Insider

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Michael Whitaker
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Updated Jun 22, 2026, 23:58
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A new club in the Western Conference has emerged as a potential frontrunner to land Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade out of the Motor City earlier this month.

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As the fallout continues from the explosive reported trade request earlier this month from Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, a new club has reportedly emerged as the potential frontrunner. 

According to a report from NHL Insider Nick Kypreos, the Dallas Stars, who are led by former Red Wings assistant GM Jim Nill, are now Larkin's preferred landing spot in the wake of the Florida Panthers acquiring Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators. 

While Kypreos notes that another former Red Wings executive in Pat Verbeek, a former Detroit teammate of Steve Yzerman who also served under him as assistant GM in both Tampa and Detroit, could try and acquire him for the Anaheim Ducks, the Stars "appear" to be Larkin's preferred destination.

Kypreos wrote: 

"Frustration and lack of playoff games finally got Larkin to a point where he requested a trade from Detroit with multiple years left on his contract and a full no-trade clause. While Larkin will have some control over his next destination because of that clause, GM Steve Yzerman also has control on if Larkin gets traded at all. There is a strong push for Larkin to expand his list of teams he’s willing to go to. Yzerman will not move him if he feels he’s getting squeezed. Look for Yzerman's former assistant GM, Pat Verbeek, to try and get in on this. However, it appears Larkin's destination of choice is Dallas."

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The elephant in the room regarding a potential trade of Larkin to the Stars is whether Detroit could pry away the rights to pending RFA forward Jason Robertson, a Michigan native who has scored 40 or more goals multiple times in his career, to his hometown.

Robertson's contract expires at midnight on June 30, and will also be eligible to receive offer sheets from other NHL clubs. 

A likely stipulation from Yzerman would be that Robertson agree to a long-term extension with Detroit before any trade is finalized.

According to multiple unconfirmed reports, a potential December deal that would have brought defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Red Wings fell through due to his reported reluctance to commit to a long-term extension, despite being ineligible to sign one until this summer.

The Stars were not included in Larkin's initial reported short list of teams he'd be willing to accept a trade to; that list only included the Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild.

However, Yzerman reportedly asked Larkin’s representation to expand that list, and they were said to be receptive. 

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