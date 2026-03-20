New Opponent Emerges As Red Wings Path To The Playoffs Gets Further Complicated

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a fierce battle for a playoff spot as the regular season winds down, fighting to secure their first postseason berth in nearly a decade.
After enduring injuries and a difficult 4-7-3 stretch, Detroit has responded with two straight wins to stay within striking distance. Still, the margin for error remains razor thin in a crowded East playoff race.
Much of that battle has centered around teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ottawa Senators, all of whom have been jockeying for position in recent weeks. However, a new wrinkle has emerged with the re-entry of the New York Islanders into the wild card race.
For much of the season, New York appeared secure in a divisional playoff spot while Columbus chased from behind. That picture has shifted dramatically. The Blue Jackets have surged with an eye opening 14-1-4 run over their last 19 games, allowing them to overtake the Islanders and reshape the standings.
Although New York has still posted a solid 9-4-0 record over their last 13 games, a closer look shows some vulnerability, with four losses in their past eight contests. Combined with Columbus’ red hot play, that stretch has pushed the Islanders back into the wild card fight rather than comfortably ahead of it.
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That development presents a major challenge for Detroit as the Islanders have been one of the more consistent teams for much of the season, and with just a single point separating them from the Red Wings, the pressure is mounting. During Detroit’s recent struggles, New York quietly went 12-6-0 over an 18 game span, reinforcing their ability to stay competitive.
If the current trajectory holds, the Islanders could secure one of the two wild card spots, leaving Detroit to battle directly with Boston and others for the final position. That possibility adds more weight than ever to their upcoming matchup this Saturday night that could make or break their playoff chances.
With multiple teams surging and little room left in the standings, Detroit's path to the postseason will depend on their ability to keep pace in one of the tightest races the league has ever seen.
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