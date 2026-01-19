NHL Insider Confirms Red Wings Interest in Canucks' Elias Pettersson

The Detroit Red Wings are rolling as of late, winning six of their last seven games and continuing to establish themselves as one of the hotter teams in the NHL.
When a team is playing at that level, the last thing it wants to do is disrupt chemistry or momentum. Still, when an intriguing, high-profile talent becomes available, some organizations are willing to take a calculated risk if it could extend or elevate their success.
New reports have linked Detroit to the Vancouver Canucks and former 102-point scorer Elias Pettersson. The 27-year-old center has been on the trade block for some time as his value has slowly declined, creating an opportunity that has drawn interest from several teams around the league.
Pettersson broke out in a major way during the 2022-23 season, recording 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points in 80 games. He followed that up with another strong campaign the next year, producing 89 points in 82 games.
On March 2, 2024, the Swedish center was rewarded with a massive eight-year extension carrying an $11.6 million annual cap hit. That moment marked a noticeable turning point in his career trajectory.
Following the signing of his new contract, Pettersson’s production dropped off sharply. His struggles were compounded by reports of a rift between him and teammate J.T. Miller, with speculation suggesting Miller was unhappy with Pettersson’s play and perceived work ethic after securing the lucrative deal. Miller was eventually traded out of Vancouver, but Pettersson’s performance did not rebound.
Since signing his extension, Pettersson has totaled 88 points in 124 games, good for a 0.71 points-per-game average. That production ranks third on the Canucks despite Pettersson earning nearly double the salary of the next closest player on the roster.
Before the deal, he was producing at an elite level, posting 177 points in 142 games from the start of the 2022-23 season until his extension, a 1.25 points-per-game pace. The contrast highlights just how significant his decline has been.
Vancouver is widely regarded as one of the most intense media markets in the NHL, and many around the league believe the pressure and constant scrutiny have negatively affected Pettersson’s play.
Insiders have reported that the Canucks are deeply concerned that if they move him, he could rediscover his superstar form in a less demanding environment.
Detroit has been searching for a long-term second-line center and could view Pettersson as a fast-tracked solution to that need. While the organization has promising prospects such as Nate Danielson who could eventually fill that role, general manager Steve Yzerman may feel that this roster is closer to contending than initially expected.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman echoed that sentiment on a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast. Friedman explained that Yzerman is unlikely to mortgage the team’s future, but he would be open to a deal for a legitimate difference-maker with term remaining on his contract. Those criteria align closely with a player like Pettersson.
Reports have already confirmed Detroit’s interest, and insiders suggest Pettersson is the type of player Yzerman would consider acquiring under the right circumstances. The biggest unknowns remain Vancouver’s asking price and what a potential return package would look like.
A likely framework could resemble a scaled-down version of previous blockbuster trades like the one for Quinn Hughes.
A package might include an NHL-ready forward, a depth player or additional prospect, and one or two draft picks. The Red Wings have the flexibility to adjust depending on Vancouver’s demands, whether that means offering more futures or protecting their top assets.
Ultimately, the question is whether Detroit believes adding Pettersson is a move that truly strengthens their window to win, or if the risk associated with his contract and recent play outweighs the potential reward.
With the Red Wings surging and expectations rising, that decision could shape the direction of the franchise for years to come.
