NHL Insider Dismisses Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors: "That's Crazy"

Trade whispers surround Detroit's captain, but an NHL insider firmly shuts them down, calling the idea "crazy" and reaffirming Larkin's crucial role.
The Detroit Red Wings are entering a critical offseason after missing the playoffs for a tenth straight year, a finish that has left fans searching for answers about how the organization can finally take a step toward contention next season.
Much of the discussion has centered on captain Dylan Larkin, who played through injuries this season and still produced 67 points in 74 games. The performance has sparked mixed reactions among fans.
Some argue Larkin should be producing more consistently in his role as captain, especially given his history as a point-per-game player in previous seasons. Others point to his two-way impact, leadership, and skating ability as traits that are increasingly rare in today’s NHL, making him an invaluable part of the roster even when not at his offensive peak.
The debate has even stretched into more extreme territory online, with some calling for a change in leadership or even suggesting trade scenarios, despite Larkin being a Michigan native and long-time face of the franchise.
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However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently pushed back strongly on those rumors. Speaking on Sportsnet’s Oilers Now, Friedman dismissed the idea that Detroit would consider moving its captain.
“I’ve had people wonder, would they ever move Dylan Larkin, I think that’s crazy,” Friedman said.
During his end-of-season availability, Larkin called the year “not great” and admitted it was especially frustrating given another missed playoff berth for the Red Wings. He took accountability as captain, noting he needed to do a better job driving play and establishing momentum, particularly at home as they suffered many debilitating losses at Little Caesars Arena to end off the season.
Despite the disappointment, he reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise, stressing his goal of helping lead Detroit back to the playoffs and eventually competing for a Stanley Cup has not waivered.
Larkin just completed his 11th NHL season, sitting at 276 goals and 367 assists for 643 points across 808 games. He continues to climb the franchise’s all-time ranks and remains under contract through 2031, reinforcing the expectation that he will remain a cornerstone of the Red Wings moving forward.
Despite that stability, the narrative around his tenure has grown complicated. Detroit has not reached the playoffs since Larkin’s rookie season, a statistic that continues to follow both player and team as expectations rise.
If Larkin were ever to leave, it would likely be on his own terms, driven by a desire to compete for a Stanley Cup and play in meaningful postseason games more consistently.
Adding to his recent resume, Larkin also represented Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he helped capture a gold medal in what stands as the biggest international achievement of his career to date. That experience is expected to further fuel his desire to compete in high-pressure, playoff-style environments at the NHL level.
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