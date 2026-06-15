NHL Insider Drops Major Dylan Larkin Update Involving Reported Trade Offer
According to top NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, who was the first to report Dylan Larkin's alleged trade request from the Detroit Red Wings, GM Steve Yzerman may have received an offer.
The 2025-26 NHL Season has officially concluded with the Carolina Hurricanes winning their first Stanley Cup since 2006.
Now that the offseason has arrived, one of the main storylines in the coming days and weeks leading up to the 2026 Draft is the future of Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.
Larkin, who has played only five Stanley Cup Playoff games in his NHL career, which began in 2015, requested a trade from Detroit earlier this month after the club missed the postseason for the 10th year in a row, which is now the longest active drought.
Is Detroit any closer to finding a taker for Larkin? According to top NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, who initially reported Larkin's trade request, an offer may be on the table for GM Steve Yzerman.
While speaking on Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Friedman indicated that he believes not only is there "groundwork" of a deal being built, but that the Red Wings may also have already received an offer from the Florida Panthers, who were one of three teams on Larkin's initial trade request list.
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"I definitely think the action has started on Larkin," Friedman said. "I think that teams have contacted Yzerman, and I think - I believe Florida has made an offer. So, I mean, we'll see. I think there's action going on out there, there's no question. There's talk going on right now, and I don't know if anything gets done. Like, it's tough."
"Vegas and Carolina, they're two teams who like to deal, but they're like, 'Yeah, we don't need any trade rumors about us right now.' But I definitely think there's groundwork and conversations being done out there."
According to reports led by Detroit Free Press beat writer Helene St. James, the three teams on Larkin's trade list included the Panthers along with the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild, all of whom feature one or more of his teammates from the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.
The Panthers hold the No. 9 overall selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, which could be dangled as bait for Larkin. As of now, the Red Wings do not have a first-round selection after having traded it in March to the St. Louis Blues as part of the package to acquire Justin Faulk.
Forward Anton Lundell, who has 89 combined points over the last two seasons, has also been suggested as a potential trade piece Florida could offer.
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