NHL Insider Expects Red Wings To Make Splash Deal This Off-Season

Detroit aims to shake up the roster with aggressive moves, targeting top-six forwards and significant trade acquisitions to end their playoff drought.
It was another disappointing season for the Detroit Red Wings, and this offseason could be a defining moment for the franchise as General Manager Steve Yzerman looks to reshape the roster.
Detroit was involved in several near-misses on the trade market this past season, including a reported push to acquire star defenseman Quinn Hughes. While discussions advanced, the cost ultimately proved too high and the deal fell through. Still, the attempt showed Yzerman’s willingness to pursue major upgrades.
After missing the playoffs for a 10th straight season, expectations are rising for significant changes. According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, Detroit is expected to be aggressive this summer. Speaking on Daily Faceoff Live on Thursday, Pagnotta said the Red Wings will look to “make a bit of a splash” and are expected to "press hard to add a top-six forward."
That approach aligns with Yzerman’s own comments at his end-of-season media availability, where he acknowledged the need for better players heading into next year.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Several notable names have already been linked to Detroit as potential trade targets, including New York's Vincent Trocheck, St. Louis' Robert Thomas, and Dallas' Jason Robertson.
If the trade market does not deliver, the Red Wings could also explore free agency with a couple solid options like Buffalo's Alex Tuch and Columbus' Charlie Coyle, both of whom could add scoring and experience to the lineup.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.