NHL Insider Links Sebastian Cossa To Western Conference

Are the Detroit Red Wings considering a trade of goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa, who still has only one game of NHL experience under his belt?
It was a critical season for Detroit Red Wings prospect goaltender Sebastian Cossa, who was entering his final year of being waivers exempt with restricted free agency looming.
However, the top question in the minds of Red Wings fans is how his career will ultimately pan out, and will it be in Detroit? Right now, that's still up in the air.
Cossa, who has been linked in recent days to the Edmonton Oilers, is now being linked to another Western Conference club by a noted NHL Insider, who also happens to be a former goaltender himself.
Kevin Weekes, who has often broken news of NHL trades, indicated on Tuesday that the Utah Mammoth are a club that could show interest in Cossa.
While workhorse Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka won 38 regular season games in 64 appearances this season, he faltered in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 2-4 with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.
Backup Vitek Vanecek didn't have a strong regular season, going 5-13-3 with a .884 save percentage.
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Cossa, whom the Red Wings selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, went 26-8-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Griffins this season.
However, he was outplayed down the stretch by Michal Postava, whom the Red Wings signed out of Czechia last season; Cossa was also on the bench during the Calder Cup Playoffs, which ultimately resulted in a loss in the Central Division Finals to the Chicago Wolves.
Cossa also still has only a single NHL appearance under his belt, which came in relief of now-former Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso in December 2024 against the Buffalo Sabres, and he stopped 12 of 14 shots en route to a 6-5 S/O victory.
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