NHL Insider: Prior Deals Between Red Wings and Blues Could Fuel Deadline Intensity

For the first time in a decade, the Detroit Red Wings have positioned themselves as buyers rather than sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline, which is just five days away (Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET).
Although Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for keeping his cards close to the vest, the club has been linked to several high-profile names, most notably Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks and Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues.
It's because of the recent trade history between the Red Wings and the Blues that a deal involving Thomas could make sense in the eyes of noted NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.
"I do think the conversations around him have intensified in the last few days," Friedman said on Sunday afternoon during a guest appearance on the NHL on TNT. "I think the Red Wings have been around there, and St Louis and Detroit have done deals before."
Earlier this week, Friedman indicated that Thomas being traded from the Blues could happen before Friday afternoon's deadline.
“I think it actually could potentially happen (before Friday’s deadline), and I have to say, I’m a bit surprised about that,” Friedman said. “I think it’s heated up around him a bit.”
In fact, Thomas isn't the only Blues player that the Red Wings could have eyes for. Because they are reportedly in the market for another right-handed defenseman, Justin Faulk fits that bill.
The veteran blue liner, who has already tallied 11 goals with 32 points so far this season, is under contract through the end of next season and carries a $6.5 million cap hit.
Meanwhile, Thomas is signed through 2031 and has an $8.125 million cap hit. In order to facilitate a trade for either player, the Red Wings would likely request that the Blues retain a portion of their cap hits.
In recent years, Yzerman has made multiple deals with the Blues, not the least of which was the 2022 acquisition of defenseman Jake Walman, forward Oskar Sundqvist, and a 2023 second-round pick in return for Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski.
Detroit's 2019 acquisition of Robby Fabbri in exchange for checking forward Jacob de la Rose became one of their more underrated moves, as Fabbri was a regular contributor when healthy.
Additionally, Yzerman acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the Blues later that summer in return for the 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Armed with multiple prospects, draft capital, and ample salary-cap space, Detroit has the necessary pieces to put together a trade package for one of Thomas or Pettersson.
Given his Stanley Cup-winning experience and his knack to produce timely offense, the Red Wings will not be alone when it comes to bidding for his services.
