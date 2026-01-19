NHL Insider: Red Wings Have No Plans Of Trading Nate Danielson Anytime Soon

The Detroit Red Wings were mildly involved in trade rumors with the Calgary Flames for defenseman Rasmus Andersson before it was revealed that Andersson wasn't looking to sign an extension with any team this season, moving the Red Wings to not pursue any trade talks any further.
Things ultimately worked out in Detroit’s favor, with additional insight emerging regarding the Red Wings’ position in trade talks. On Monday’s episode of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed that Detroit had little interest in pursuing Rasmus Andersson unless an extension was part of the deal, a stance similar to the team’s approach in the Quinn Hughes situation. Friedman also highlighted a player the organization has no intention of moving anytime soon.
Detroit’s 2023 first-round pick, Nate Danielson, had previously surfaced in trade speculation during the Red Wings’ pursuit of Hughes. However, Friedman clarified that Danielson was never part of discussions involving Andersson. Based on what he’s heard, Friedman believes there is virtually no chance that Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman would consider trading Danielson.
"There was lots of rumors about Detroit, The more I hear about it the more I doubt it," Friedman started off by saying "Danielson's name was thrown around there a bit, I had some people say to me Steve Yzerman's not doing that, he's not trading that guy."
Friedman goes on to say that due to the inability to get Andersson with an extension that the Red Wings were never a "major factor" when it came to trade discussions.
Detroit doesn’t appear to be missing out by standing pat, as the Red Wings rallied from a 2–0 deficit to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4–3 in overtime on Sunday night. Later, Friedman praised Detroit as a team that genuinely enjoys playing together and is beginning to believe in itself, giving off a “greater than the sum of its parts” vibe.
He pointed to a strong mix of short-term additions like James van Riemsdyk and the continued development of young players such as rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka as reasons for that confidence. Friedman added that while Yzerman is willing to make a move for a true difference-maker like Hughes or Andersson, beyond that, there’s little clarity on what Detroit may do heading toward the trade deadline.
