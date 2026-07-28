NHL Insider Rules Out Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion From Red Wings GM Search

Despite deep Detroit roots and a Hall of Fame resume, Jim Rutherford is reportedly not a candidate to lead the Red Wings' front office revival this offseason.
With the general manager's chair now open in Hockeytown, speculation continues to swirl around who will take over the coveted role for the Original Six franchise.
While several names from around the league's upper management ranks have surfaced as possible in-house or external hires, one name that has generated buzz because of his deep roots in Detroit, Jim Rutherford, appears to be a non-starter, according to at least one prominent NHL insider.
Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Daily Faceoff's "The Sheet," Jeff Marek addressed the chatter surrounding Rutherford, the three-time Stanley Cup-winning executive and former Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations. Marek said that, to his knowledge, there has been no traction between the Red Wings and Rutherford regarding the GM opening, and that he had heard nothing to suggest Rutherford is part of Detroit's search.
He posted a 97-165-43 record with a 3.69 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage during an offensive-heavy era of the league.
Rutherford's front-office career also has ties to the Windsor-Detroit corridor as he landed his first job in hockey management as general manager of the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires from 1984 to 1988.
He would go on to then served as president and GM of the Detroit Compuware Ambassadors, later renamed the Detroit Jr. Red Wings, from 1990 to 1994. That role set up his biggest career leap, joining the ownership group of the Hartford Whalers as a minority owner, president and GM, his first NHL job since his playing days ended.
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Rutherford held those three titles through the franchise's relocation to Carolina, remaining in charge of the Hurricanes through the 2014-15 season before departing to become general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
He stayed on as a Hurricanes owner through the end of the 2015-16 season before fully stepping away. Rutherford remained with the Penguins until resigning in January 2021, after which he joined the Canucks' front office as president of hockey operations, briefly holding the interim general manager title as well before it passed to someone else.
Now 77, Rutherford appears to be entering a new phase of his hockey journey, shifting into a senior advisor role with Vancouver, stepping back from day-to-day decision-making after a career that has spanned 45 years in the sport.
Rutherford's career has been a decorated one, winning three Stanley Cups as an executive, one with Carolina in 2006 and back-to-back titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, and earned the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2016.
In 2019, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builder category, cementing his standing as one of the most respected hockey minds of his generation.
Given that résumé and his stated desire to scale back, Marek's report that the Red Wings and Rutherford have shown no real interest in each other for the vacancy is likely a mutual sentiment.
Rutherford appears poised to enjoy a lighter workload in Vancouver while remaining connected to a game and a league he has now been part of for nearly half a century, leaving Detroit's search for its next general manager to play out among a different field of candidates.
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