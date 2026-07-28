NHL Insider Rules Out Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion From Red Wings GM Search

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Daily Faceoff's "The Sheet," Jeff Marek addressed the chatter surrounding Rutherford, the three-time Stanley Cup-winning executive and former Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations. Marek said that, to his knowledge, there has been no traction between the Red Wings and Rutherford regarding the GM opening, and that he had heard nothing to suggest Rutherford is part of Detroit's search.