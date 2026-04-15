NHL Insider Says Red Wings Aggressively Pursued Vincent Trocheck But Cost Was Too High

Detroit aggressively pursued Vincent Trocheck, but the steep price tag ultimately forced the Red Wings to pass, prioritizing future assets over immediate help.
The Detroit Red Wings are set to close out their season Tuesday night on the road against the Florida Panthers, a final game that comes with little at stake in the standings but plenty of reflection for an organization once again headed toward an early summer.
With the loss officially marking a 10th consecutive year outside the playoffs, questions have resurfaced around how Detroit approached its roster construction and, in particular, its activity at the trade deadline.
Across the fanbase, within parts of the organization, and among outside observers, there is a growing belief that the team may have needed to take a bigger swing to break through its long postseason drought.
One of the most frequently discussed names in that conversation is New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, a proven two-way presence who has continued to produce reliably this season.
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Friedman indicated that Detroit likely did investigate that market, noting succinctly, “I think they did; I heard the ask was really high,” a comment that aligned with broader reporting around the team’s deadline approach. The implication was that while interest may have been real, the acquisition cost ultimately proved prohibitive.
That framing also tracks with comments made by Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman following the trade deadline, when he emphasized that the club evaluated multiple options but ultimately stepped back when prices rose beyond what they were willing to pay. The organization has prioritized preserving its prospect pipeline as part of its longer-term rebuild strategy.
Trocheck, meanwhile, has delivered another strong all-around season, posting 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points in 66 games while continuing to serve as a dependable two-way center. For a Detroit roster that has searched for stability down the middle, his profile was widely seen as a strong fit for an immediate push.
In hindsight, Detroit’s decision to hold firm at the deadline is likely to remain a point of debate. While the Red Wings preserved future assets, they also fell short of ending their playoff drought. Whether that restraint proves prudent or costly will depend on how the franchise’s younger core develops in the seasons ahead.
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