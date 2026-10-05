NHL Insider Says Simon Edvinsson "Pretty Mad" With Contract Delay, Red Wings Open to Longer Term and Testing Trade Market

Detroit Red Wings
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Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 2:51 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 2:51 PM
Frustrated by a prolonged stalemate, the Swedish blueliner has returned home as Detroit weighs a long-term extension against a blockbuster trade that could reshape the roster.
On Monday, after reporting that Detroit Red Wings defenseman and restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson would prefer a trade, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman offered a lengthy follow-up on the latest edition of his 32 Thoughts podcast, shedding more light on why the contract standoff has taken a more serious turn.
Friedman said one major factor is Edvinsson's status as a restricted free agent without a contract, as he is free to speak with other teams. Based on what Friedman has heard, Edvinsson was patient while waiting for a new deal, but grew "pretty mad" when one never materialized.
Friedman reported that the 23-year-old Swedish defenseman was upset enough to return to his home country, and told the organization he "wants to be left alone for a bit." He has reportedly grown tired of the stalemate after being eligible for an extension since last offseason.
Friedman said the Red Wings remain focused on re-signing the sixth overall pick from the 2021 draft, but added that the team has begun gauging the trade market to see what it could get in return.
Friedman also addressed the club's negotiating approach. He noted that when Steve Yzerman was general manager, he bargained hard in several contract disputes, including those involving Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider and Edvinsson.
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Friedman said it would not be fair to say the Red Wings are unwilling to pay their players. Rather, he said, Yzerman reportedly viewed the money young players were seeking as "too much too soon." With Steve Horcoff now serving as interim GM, Friedman said he is curious to see how the negotiation unfolds.
Friedman said he believes the situation can be fixed. However, if they can't come to an agreement, he pointed to the Red Wings could couple the two situations or make two separate deals, either of which could significantly reshape the roster.
He explained they could pursue a deal that they otherwise couldn't before, now having a bigger trade chip to bargain with in Edvinsson and make a move that could remake the club.
Friedman closed on an intriguing note, saying it is unclear how upset Edvinsson truly is. The question, he said, is whether the defenseman can cool off and return to Detroit with a contract he likes, or whether the situation has passed that point and he has had enough is not yet known. For now, how the Edvinsson saga ends remains an open question.
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