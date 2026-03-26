NHL Insiders Point To Critical Impending Offseason For Steve Yzerman

Detroit's rebuild crossroads: Insider whispers suggest Steve Yzerman's tenure hangs precariously on this pivotal off-season for the Red Wings.
The Detroit Red Wings are once again facing a critical juncture in their ongoing rebuild, with the team teetering on the edge of missing the playoffs and potentially extending their postseason drought to a decade.
Frustration among the fan base has been building for years, as many feel that Steve Yzerman’s careful, long-term approach has taken far too long to bear fruit. That sentiment is starting to be echoed by NHL insiders as well.
On Wednesday, David Pagnotta told Daily Faceoff’s The Sheet that this offseason could be pivotal for Yzerman’s job security.
“This is a, I don’t wanna say last kick at it, but this is a you-know-what or get off the pot here for Steve Yzerman this offseason,” Pagnotta said.
Since taking over the GM role in the 2019-20 season, Yzerman’s teams have gone 221-245-60, the seventh-worst record in the NHL over that span. Critics point to the slow pace of the rebuild, though it should be noted that Yzerman inherited a franchise in rough shape.
He has also drafted a series of highly touted prospects, including Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa, and Marco Kasper, with hopes that 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear will continue that trend.
Finding draft gems has historically been the foundation of Detroit’s Stanley Cup success, with past cornerstones like Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg emerging outside of the first round.
While Yzerman has shown skill in the draft, he hasn't been able to find gems like Red Wings teams of the past with Yzerman's best find in recent years being 2023 seventh round pick Emmitt Finnie. Minimal additions at the deadline like Justin Faulk and David Perron this season, have limited Detroit’s depth at the most important time of the season as injuries struck key players like Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp.
Despite these challenges, the rebuild appears to be nearing its finish line. The Red Wings are just a piece or two away from becoming a legitimate playoff contender and potentially a dark horse for the Stanley Cup.
What remains uncertain is whether that push will happen under Yzerman’s leadership or if the organization will look for a new voice to guide the team forward. Time, performance, and the upcoming offseason will likely determine the next chapter for the Motor City franchise.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.