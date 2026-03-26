NHL Insiders Point To Critical Impending Offseason For Steve Yzerman

While Yzerman has shown skill in the draft, he hasn't been able to find gems like Red Wings teams of the past with Yzerman's best find in recent years being 2023 seventh round pick Emmitt Finnie. Minimal additions at the deadline like Justin Faulk and David Perron this season, have limited Detroit’s depth at the most important time of the season as injuries struck key players like Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp.