Odds Favor Red Wings Playoff Hopes More Than Ever

The Detroit Red Wings are nearing a full decade without a playoff appearance, but during their centennial season, the franchise is experiencing one of the most memorable campaigns in its history.
With records falling, milestones being reached and a rising young core, the 2025–26 season has reignited belief in Detroit even if it does not ultimately end with a Stanley Cup.
Among the season’s biggest storylines is Patrick Kane’s continued climb up the NHL record books. The veteran winger scored the 500th goal of his illustrious career and later surpassed Mike Modano to become the highest-scoring American-born player in league history. Those accomplishments have highlighted a season filled with standout individual performances across the roster.
Detroit has also benefited from career-best years from several veterans, including Andrew Copp and James van Riemsdyk, who have provided consistent offense and leadership. At the same time, the Red Wings’ future has come sharply into focus as young players such as Marco Kasper, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Emmitt Finnie continue to develop and make meaningful contributions. The blend of experience and youth has made this campaign one of the most enjoyable in recent memory for Red Wings fans.
While MoneyPuck is less confident in a division title, projecting a 12.8 percent chance for Detroit to win the Atlantic, the model still paints a positive picture overall. The Red Wings are given a 34 percent chance to finish second in the division, a 21.2 percent chance to finish third, a 12.5 percent chance to secure the first wild card spot and an 8.1 percent chance to land the second wild card.
Those projections are encouraging for a fan base that has waited years for meaningful hockey. A top-two finish in the Atlantic would give Detroit home-ice advantage in the first round, potentially setting the stage for a dark horse playoff run.
Once the playoffs begin, MoneyPuck views Detroit as a legitimate threat. The Red Wings are given a 40.9 percent chance of advancing past the first round, an 18 percent chance of reaching the Eastern Conference Final and an 8.2 percent chance of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. A favorable finish in the division could also allow Detroit to avoid a first-round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, further improving their postseason outlook.
Regardless of how the season concludes, the trajectory is clear. After years of rebuilding, the Red Wings appear to be back on the rise. Even without a championship, fans may ultimately look back on the 2025–26 season as the moment when Detroit turned the corner and began a new era of competitiveness.
