Odds Favor Red Wings Playoff Hopes More Than Ever

Detroit has also benefited from career-best years from several veterans, including Andrew Copp and James van Riemsdyk, who have provided consistent offense and leadership. At the same time, the Red Wings’ future has come sharply into focus as young players such as Marco Kasper, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Emmitt Finnie continue to develop and make meaningful contributions. The blend of experience and youth has made this campaign one of the most enjoyable in recent memory for Red Wings fans.