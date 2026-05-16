On This Day: Steve Yzerman's Slap Shot Game 7 Winner Changes The Course Of Detroit Sports History

Yzerman flew through the air in celebration as the Red Wings escaped with a 1-0 victory, winning the series and preserving Detroit’s Stanley Cup hopes in dramatic fashion. What made the moment even more remarkable was how unexpected it felt as only moments earlier, Casey had robbed Sergei Fedorov on a dazzling point-blank save that appeared certain to extend the game further. Then came Yzerman’s gamble, a laser beam from just inside the blue line that Casey never truly tracked.