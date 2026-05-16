On This Day: Steve Yzerman's Slap Shot Game 7 Winner Changes The Course Of Detroit Sports History

A double-overtime laser from center ice silenced the Blues and sparked a dynasty, transforming a tense scoreless deadlock into the defining moment of the Red Wings' legendary era.
The roar inside Joe Louis Arena on May 16, 1996, still echoes through hockey history. In a tense, scoreless Game 7 between the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues, captain Steve Yzerman delivered one of the most unforgettable goals the NHL has ever seen.
Deep into double overtime, with every shot carrying the weight of an entire season, Yzerman gathered a loose puck near center ice after a neutral-zone turnover by Wayne Gretzky.
The Red Wings captain crossed the blue line and unleashed a blistering slapshot from nearly sixty feet away, a seemingly harmless attempt that suddenly rocketed past Blues goaltender Jon Casey and exploded into the top of the net.
Yzerman flew through the air in celebration as the Red Wings escaped with a 1-0 victory, winning the series and preserving Detroit’s Stanley Cup hopes in dramatic fashion. What made the moment even more remarkable was how unexpected it felt as only moments earlier, Casey had robbed Sergei Fedorov on a dazzling point-blank save that appeared certain to extend the game further. Then came Yzerman’s gamble, a laser beam from just inside the blue line that Casey never truly tracked.
The series had already become a clash of giants with Detroit entering the postseason after one of the greatest regular seasons in NHL history, finishing 62-13-7 with 131 points, the second-highest total ever recorded at the time. The Red Wings captured their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy and were overwhelming favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
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Yet the Blues pushed them to the brink as St. Louis iced a roster overflowing with Hall of Fame talent, including Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, and Glenn Anderson. Detroit was forced to win Game 6 on the road simply to force a deciding game back at The Joe. In the defining moment of the series, Yzerman delivered when the Red Wings needed him most.
Awaiting Detroit in the Western Conference Finals was the Colorado Avalanche, a newly relocated franchise in its first season in Denver but already loaded with stars such as Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy, and Claude Lemieux. The series would ignite one of the fiercest rivalries in sports history.
It featured the infamous hit by Lemieux on Kris Draper, a devastating collision that fueled years of hatred between the franchises. Colorado ultimately defeated Detroit in six games before capturing the Stanley Cup, but the bitterness and intensity forged during that series transformed both organizations forever.
Yzerman’s goal against the Blues became more than just a series winner. It was the spark that ignited a dynasty.The heartbreak of 1996 hardened Detroit into a champion. The Red Wings would return stronger, winning Stanley Cups in 1997, 1998, and 2002 while establishing one of hockey’s defining dynasties of the modern era.
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