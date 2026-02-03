"Outstanding": Red Wings Deliver Proper Response In Shutout Win Over Avalanche

This was the kind of effort and result the Detroit Red Wings needed, especially after their three-game home stand produced only one of the six points available.
The fourth shutout of the season by goaltender John Gibson powered the Red Wings to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, just over 48 hours after the Avalanche had shut out the Red Wings in Detroit by a 5-0 score.
Marco Kasper tallied just 33 seconds into the contest, converting on a beautiful feed from Lucas Raymond, who would later seal the victory late in regulation with an empty-net tally.
In doing so, they not only earned their first regulation victory over the Avalanche since 2017, but also became the first team this season to hold the Avalanche scoreless in a game.
When asked about his team’s response to their disappointing shutout loss to the same opponent just days earlier, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan had nothing but praise to offer.
“I thought it was outstanding,” McLellan said of Detroit's bounce-back victory. “We had some legs, we were connected, we made some passes, we defended well."
"Just about everything that could get turned upside down was," he continued. "We got to give the leadership group and players a lot of credit for responding.”
The Red Wings needed to come through, considering the tight situation with the Atlantic division standings.
There will only be one game left for Detroit before the Olympic break, which takes place against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.
