Pair Of Detroit Blue Chip Prospects Named As Hobey Baker Finalists

As the NCAA hockey season winds down, the spotlight is shifting toward postseason play and the race for a national championship. At the same time, several of the sport’s top individual honors are beginning to be handed out, with many of the game’s brightest prospects continuing to make headlines.
Among those drawing significant attention are members of the Detroit Red Wings prospect system, which features several high-end talents competing at the collegiate level. Leading the way is goaltender Trey Augustine, who was recently named the Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Goaltender of the Year.
He is joined by forward Max Plante, another Detroit second-round pick who just completed an outstanding season with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs men's ice hockey.
Both players have been recognized for their exceptional seasons, earning spots among the top ten finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in NCAA men’s hockey.
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Augustine’s case is built on elite consistency and performance in net. The 21-year-old was also named to the Big Ten All-Conference First Team after posting a 23-8-1 record in 32 appearances, along with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
Plante, meanwhile, delivered one of the most productive offensive seasons in college hockey. He tallied 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points in 37 games, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in the NCAA.
Other finalists include T. J. Hughes of the Michigan Wolverines and Augustine’s teammate Charlie Stramel from the Michigan State Spartans. The field is rounded out by several other notable prospects, including James Hagens, Gavin McKenna, Erik Pohlkamp, Hayden Stavroff, Felix Trudeau, and Ethan Wyttenbach.
With such a deep and talented group of finalists, the race for college hockey’s most prestigious individual honor is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.
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