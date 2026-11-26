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Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 10:09 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 10:09 PM
Rising stars Michal Svrček and Michal Pradel gear up for international duty, offering Detroit fans a glimpse into the future as they lead the Slovakian charge for gold.
Some nations released their rosters Thursday for the World Junior Championship, which runs this December and January and Slovakia's was notable as their roster included two of the Detroit Red Wings' 2025 draft picks.
Winger Michal Svrček, Detroit's fourth-round pick in 2025, was named to Slovakia's team for the second straight year. He had a goal and an assist for two points in five games at last year's tournament and is expected to play a much bigger role this time around.
After struggling to find success in Sweden, where he played in the SHL and in Swedish junior hockey, the 19-year-old came to North America and is now playing for the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.
Through 26 games, he has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points and the hope is that a strong World Junior tournament can build his confidence for the rest of the season.
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In goal, Slovakia could turn to Michal Pradel, Detroit's third-round pick in 2025, who has had a slow start to his NCAA career at Colorado College. Last season in the USHL, the 19-year-old posted a 2.75 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, though his record was a losing 16-16-4 in 38 games.
Detroit fans who tuned in to last season’s World Juniors will remember Pradel’s breakout performance. Initially Slovakia’s backup, Pradel gradually worked his way into the starting role and took over the crease.
While his statistical numbers were far from impressive, posting a 1-3-0 record, a 4.11 goals-against average and a .853 save percentage, those figures hardly reflected how well he actually played. Pradel consistently kept his home nation competitive with several standout performances, highlighted by a number of memorable saves.
One in particular came against fellow Red Wings prospect Max Plante, when Pradel made a massive stop to deny him a goal and preserve Slovakia’s lead over Team USA in a tightly contested matchup. Although the Americans would eventually escape with a narrow 6-5 victory, Pradel was arguably the biggest reason the Slovaks remained in the game until the very end.
The idea was that Pradel would sharpen his game against older competition in college, and he may be doing that in practice, but he has rarely seen game action. Pradel has played in just two games for Colorado College this season, stopping 29 of 34 shots for five goals against. His lone start came against Miami of Ohio on Nov. 21, when he made 24 saves and allowed five goals.
He is getting reps with one of the better programs in the country, as Colorado College is currently ranked 18th nationally, and the results of that development should be on display when he suits up for Slovakia.
While American fans will be watching to see whether their team can win a third gold medal in the last four years, Red Wings fans will have one eye on the Slovaks.
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