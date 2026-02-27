Patience Paying Off: Red Wings Could Benefit From Saturated Trade Market

The Detroit Red Wings have refrained from making any major deals so far this season, and that patience could end up being the best move general manager Steve Yzerman makes all year.
Detroit was linked earlier in the season to high profile defensemen such as Quinn Hughes and Rasmus Andersson. According to league chatter at the time, the Red Wings were close on multiple occasions but ultimately could not finalize a deal. While that inaction drew some criticism from a fan base eager for a blue line upgrade, the shifting trade market may now justify Yzerman’s restraint.
Speaking on the state of the market during his “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said the landscape is becoming increasingly saturated as the trade deadline approaches. With a growing number of teams looking to sell assets, supply could soon outweigh demand.
“There’s a lot of [defense] out there,” Friedman noted, pointing to a market flush with blue liners.
That scenario works in Detroit’s favor as they have been searching for one more reliable presence on the back end but have been unwilling to part with multiple premium draft picks or top prospects to get it done. Earlier in the season, the asking prices for players like Hughes and Andersson were believed to be steep, with teams demanding significant futures in return.
Now, several clubs are reportedly open for business, including the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators. Among the defensemen who could be available from this group of teams are Rasmus Ristolainen, Braden Schneider, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Marcus Pettersson.
If teams remain firm on earlier price tags, they risk being squeezed by a crowded marketplace. For Yzerman, that dynamic could create leverage. Instead of paying a premium when competition was limited, Detroit may now be positioned to secure a meaningful addition at a far more reasonable cost. With the deadline approaching and the market shifting, patience might prove to be Detroit’s most valuable move of the season.
