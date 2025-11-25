Patrick Kane Achieves Yet Another Career Milestone With Red Wings

The Hall of Fame credentials for Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane are already guaranteed, and he's added yet another impressive milestone to his resume.

With an assist on teammate Alex DeBrincat's first period goal on Monday evening against the New Jersey Devils, Kane moved past former Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan for sole possession of 29th place in the NHL's all-time points list with 1,355.

Kane, who has 860 career assists, is just 35 shy of passing Phil Housley for the most in the career of an American born player.

Speaking of former Red Wings, he's also just 20 points away from passing Mike Modano for the most points in the history of the NHL by an American born player.

