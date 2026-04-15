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Patrick Kane Leaves Door Wide Open For Playing Next Season

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
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Updated at Apr 15, 2026, 01:26
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Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, who has hit multiple career milestones this season, implied that he plans on playing next season.

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What does the future hold for Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane? 

He hit multiple career milestones this season, including scoring his 500th career goal, becoming the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history, and, on Monday evening, picking up the 1,400th point of his Hall of Fame career. 

He's also a pending unrestricted free agent. 

Following Monday's game, Kane made it sound as though he absolutely plans on playing next season.

"I haven’t really thought about it too much. I’ll definitely be playing," Kane said. "I think there’s more in the tank, and excited to see what level that can be at."

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Detroit would be hard-pressed to replace the offense that Kane has provided to them this season. While he missed chunks of the season with injury, Kane has still scored 16 goals while adding 41 assists. He's also currently sporting a plus-two rating. 

The chances of the Red Wings re-signing Kane are likely good, considering his friendship with forward Alex DeBrincat and the friendship of their young sons with one another. 

Kane has spoken glowingly of playing for the organization and living in the Metro-Detroit area, and it would be difficult to see him opting to move his family elsewhere for what could potentially be his final NHL season. 

While the Red Wings ultimately finished on the outside looking in at the postseason race, Kane's efforts down the stretch were especially noticeable, having scored at over a point-per-game pace during the last 24 games. 

The Detroit Red Wings became just the second team in NHL history and the first since 1970 to achieve a dismal mark.
thehockeynews.comRed Wings’ Late-Season Collapse Matches Rare Mark Not Seen Since 1970The Detroit Red Wings became just the second team in NHL history and the first since 1970 to achieve a dismal mark.

"Happy with the way I finished, especially after the Olympic break," Kane said. "Felt really good. Definitely feel like there’s more gas still in the tank."

In each of the last two offseasons, Kane has signed a one-year extension to remain with Detroit. Don't be surprised to see history repeat itself for a third time this summer. 

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