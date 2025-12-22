Patrick Kane's Potential Timeline for Return Announced

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane remains sidelined with an injury that he tweaked on Dec. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks and has missed the last four games.

The good news for the Red Wings is that they've gone 3-1 in his absence while getting offensive contributions from forward John Leonard, who was the leading goal scorer in the AHL when he was called up from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Following Detroit's 3-2 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, head coach Todd McLellan provided the latest update on Kane's condition, noting that while he will not be playing against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening, there's a good chance he could return soon afterward.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

"Patty has skated over the last couple of days, and he'll skate tomorrow on his own," McLellan said. "But we won't see him before Christmas. We've got one more game, and we play Carolina on the 27th if I'm correct. There's a chance there (that he will play), we'll see."

"He's improving".

Against the Blackhawks, Kane moved to within two goals of 500 in his Hall of Fame career, and he's also now just eight points away from tying Mike Modano to become the highest-scoring U.S. born player in NHL history.

The Red Wings face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening before returning to action on the 27th on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.