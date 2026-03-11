Piling Injuries, March Curse Plaguing Red Wings As They Face Critical Stretch

The injury bug has taken a significant bite out of the Detroit Red Wings at a crucial point in their season, leaving the team thin down the middle just as the playoff race intensifies.
Detroit captain Dylan Larkin is already sidelined, and the situation worsened Tuesday when center Andrew Copp suffered an injury during an unfortunate play. Adding to the concern, top center prospect Nate Danielson is also currently out, further depleting the organization’s depth at one of hockey’s most important positions.
The middle of the ice has become one of the most coveted areas in the NHL and the demand for upgrades at the position was reflected at the recent trade deadline. Toronto's Nicolas Roy was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche for a first round pick and a conditional fifth round pick, showcasing the steep price for even a fourth line center.
With the market demanding such a premium, Detroit GM Steve Yzerman chose to stand pat rather than overpay for help down the middle. That decision may now be tested as injuries pile up during one of the most important stretches of the season.
The playoff race in the Eastern Conference remains extremely tight as Detroit currently holds the first wild card spot, with the Boston Bruins just one point behind in the second wild card position. The Columbus Blue Jackets are the closest team on the outside, sitting three points back and pushing to enter the playoff picture.
With key players out, several centers will need to step into larger roles. Centers Marco Kasper and veteran J. T. Compher will need to take on more responsibility in likely jumping into the team's top six. Michael Rasmussen will also need to provide strong play in the bottom six and help anchor the lineup down the middle.
If the Red Wings hope to break their March struggles and hold onto a playoff spot, their remaining centers will need to deliver their most important performances of the season.
