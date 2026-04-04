Playoff Chances Take Another Hit As Red Wings Lose 4-1 To Conference-Worst Rangers
The Detroit Red Wings suffered their fifth loss in their last seven regulation outings, dropping a 4-1 decision this afternoon to the New York Rangers, the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
The Detroit Red Wings were hoping to build momentum after their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and had a golden opportunity to do so this afternoon.
They faced the New York Rangers, who had already been eliminated from playoff contention and entered the game with the NHL’s worst home record this season.
Instead, the Red Wings once again failed to rise to the occasion and were dealt another blow to their fading Stanley Cup playoff hopes as time continues to run out.
Rookie Gabe Perreault scored a hat trick as part of New York's 4-1 win over the Red Wings at Madison Square Garden, Detroit's fifth regulation loss in their last seven games.
It was also the fourth time in their last six that Detroit's opponent led 3-0.
The Red Wings were playing without defenseman Justin Faulk, who was injured in the win over the Flyers; he was replaced in the lineup by rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who was called up from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Additionally, Michael Rasmussen returned to the lineup after missing seven games, replacing Mason Appleton.
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Jaroslav Chmelar opened the scoring in the first period, deflecting a shot from defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov past goaltender John Gibson, who was making his 14th straight start.
Perreault then scored the first of his three goals on the afternoon following a defensive breakdown in Detroit's zone. He added two more goals in the third period, including an empty-net tally to complete the natural hat trick.
Forward David Perron, who hadn't registered a point since being re-acquired by the Red Wings nearly one month ago, scored with 33 seconds remaining in the game to prevent Jonathan Quick from picking up what would have been his 66th career shutout.
Detroit failed to convert on four separate power-play chances, while the Rangers went one-for-two on their opportunities with the man-advantage.
Because the Ottawa Senators also lost today in regulation to the Minnesota Wild, who the Red Wings face tomorrow afternoon at home, there remains a four-way tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers for the final Wild Card postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.
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