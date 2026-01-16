"Points Remain Important": Red Wings Know Value Of Wins In Highly-Competitive Atlantic Division

While the Detroit Red Wings have put themsevles into an extremely advantageous position with their current second overall ranking in the Atlantic Division standings, they're going to be in for a dogfight the rest of the way.
The Atlantic Division is perhaps the most competitive in the NHL right now, and multiple teams are on complete heaters - including one that has to be seen to be believed.
With just how tight things are, the Red Wings are keenly aware of not only their own position but how their closest competition is faring.
"We look at the standings, there's a lot of information that comes from that stat pack, not just on the front page, but we look through it, and then analytics gives us information," head coach Todd McLellan explained. "But if your nose is stuck in it and you're trying to do a bunch of math and figure out stuff now, you're probably wasting your time. There are too many games left, and it's just too tight."
After the termination of general manager Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres have rattled off 15 of their last 17 games.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning have won 11 straight games, while the Toronto Maple Leafs have won eight of 12.
"It’s incredible," McLellan said of the pace of their Atlantic competition. "I don’t know who’s losing. Everybody seems to be winning."
To begin their centennial campain, the Red Wings were put through the gauntlet with several divisional matchups, including twice against the Maple Leafs, along with matchups against the Lightning and Florida Panthers.
Despite their Opening Night loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9, the Red Wings earned victories in back-to-back contests against the Maple Leafs, followed by wins over both the Panthers and Lightning.
Late last month, the Red Wings picked up their third win of the season against the Maple Leafs, the first time they'd won three straight against their longtime Original Six rival in 30 years.
"As far as banking points against teams, you get teams when they're hot, and they're cold, and it can go for or against you," McLellan said. "Specifically against Toronto, we were able to get those points, and there are still some left on the table."
"We needed to explain to the players that points in games two, three, and four are just as valuable as in (games) 80, 81, and 82," he continued. "Hopefully, our players have grasped that, but we're past the beginning. Now, we're over the hump and coming downhill. Points will remain important every night."
The Red Wings well remember what has befallen them in each of the last few seasons when the month of March rolls around, and it will be incumbent upon them to avoid a similar outcome this year if they are to bring Stanley Cup Playoff hockey to Little Caesars Arena for the first time this spring.
