PWHL Detroit Kicks Off Franchise History, Selecting Superstar Netminder With First Ever Draft Pick

After landing legend Hilary Knight in a blockbuster trade, Detroit secured its crease by drafting Swiss standout Andrea Brändli to anchor a star-studded roster built for immediate contention.
History was made on Wednesday as the PWHL Detroit franchise made its first-ever selections in the PWHL Draft, wasting no time in building what looks to be a formidable roster from the very first pick.
Before making a selection of their own, Detroit made a splash by trading the third overall pick to PWHL Las Vegas in exchange for one of the biggest names in women's hockey, Hilary Knight. The move immediately signals the organization's intent: this is not a team content to grow slowly. Acquiring a player of Knight's caliber on night one sets a tone that Detroit means business.
With their first actual selection in franchise history coming at 15th overall in the second round, Detroit turned to the crease, drafting Swiss goaltender Andrea Brändli.
The 29-year-old brings a resume that is nothing short of impressive. After growing up in North America and honing her craft in the NCAA, spending time at Ohio State and Boston University from 2018 to 2023, Brändli put together one of the more decorated goaltending careers in recent collegiate memory, going 64-39-9 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage over 116 games across five seasons.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
From there, Brändli headed to Sweden, where she only got better. Suiting up for two of the most storied clubs in Swedish hockey in MoDo Hockey and Frölunda, she was among the elite netminders in the league, posting a remarkable 51-24-0 record with a 1.56 GAA and a .941 save percentage in 75 games over three seasons. Now, Brändli returns to North America with a chance to backstop a Detroit franchise that is building something worth watching.
The team surrounding her is already taking shape. Alongside Knight, Detroit has added Daryl Watts, Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Britta Curl-Salemme, Jesse Compher, Sydney Bard, Taylor Girard, Shiann Darkangelo and Nina Jobst-Smith, a roster that blends star power, experience and depth.
Detroit also made a shrewd move on the trade front, acquiring picks 22nd and 34th overall from the Boston Fleet in exchange for forward Ella Huber and the 27th overall pick, giving the franchise additional ammunition to continue shaping their inaugural roster.
It was a first draft night to remember for PWHL Detroit, one that suggests the Motor City's newest franchise has every intention of competing sooner rather than later.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.