PWHL Detroit Kicks Off Franchise History, Selecting Superstar Netminder With First Ever Draft Pick

From there, Brändli headed to Sweden, where she only got better. Suiting up for two of the most storied clubs in Swedish hockey in MoDo Hockey and Frölunda, she was among the elite netminders in the league, posting a remarkable 51-24-0 record with a 1.56 GAA and a .941 save percentage in 75 games over three seasons. Now, Brändli returns to North America with a chance to backstop a Detroit franchise that is building something worth watching.