PWHL Detroit Names Josh Sciba as Franchise's First Head Coach

Fresh off an Olympic gold medal with Team USA, Michigan native Josh Sciba returns home to lead the expansion franchise and establish a winning culture in Hockeytown.
PWHL Detroit has made one of its first major organizational moves, officially naming Josh Sciba as the franchise’s inaugural head coach ahead of its debut season in 2026-27.
According to a team statement, Sciba joins the expansion club after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the PWHL’s New York Sirens. He also recently served as an assistant coach for the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, where the team captured the gold medal.
Sciba has been part of the U.S. Women’s National Team coaching staff since 2022, contributing to a successful international stretch that included IIHF Women’s World Championship gold medals in 2023 and 2025, as well as silver medal finishes in 2022 and 2024. The organization noted that he brings more than 15 years of coaching experience to the position.
Detroit general manager Manon Rhéaume spoke highly of the hire, describing Sciba as a respected coach with a strong understanding of the game and a background that spans multiple levels of women’s hockey.
She also pointed to his teaching ability and personal character as key reasons for his selection, adding that his roots in Michigan give him a natural connection to the city and its hockey identity. Rhéaume emphasized that Sciba understands what it means to represent Detroit and be part of its long-standing hockey tradition.
Sciba said he is honored to take on the role as the first head coach in franchise history and expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him as the organization begins to build its foundation.
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He described the opportunity as especially meaningful given his family ties to Michigan and the importance of Detroit’s hockey culture, while also recognizing the significance of the moment for the continued growth of women’s professional hockey.
He also highlighted the chance to work alongside Rhéaume, crediting her leadership and influence on the game and saying her vision will be central to establishing Detroit as a top destination for players.
Prior to his professional coaching career, Sciba led the women’s program at Union College from 2016 to 2024. He also worked as an assistant coach at Colgate University between 2012 and 2016 and spent four years with Niagara University’s staff, including three seasons as an assistant coach and one season as head coach.
PWHL Detroit is set to begin play in its inaugural campaign this winter as part of the league’s continued expansion. Alongside Detroit, the league is adding franchises in Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose while maintaining its existing membership in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver.
The league also released details Wednesday outlining its 2026 Expansion Roster Distribution Process leading into the 2026-27 season. The system is designed to balance roster stability for current teams while allowing new clubs to build competitive lineups, with multiple negotiation and signing windows scheduled throughout the offseason.
The process begins May 28 with the Phase 1 negotiation list deadline and runs through mid-June, concluding with the PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on June 17 followed by the Open Signing Period Begins for all teams on June 19.
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