Quinn Hughes, Vladimir Tarasenko Help Wild Win First Playoff Series In 11 Years

The Minnesota Wild hadn't advanced past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2015, but that was made ancient history on Thursday evening.
Former Michigan Wolverines defenseman Quinn Hughes, who had been linked to the Detroit Red Wings earlier this season, along with former Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko, both played key roles in their Game 6 victory over the Dallas Stars, sending them on a collision course with the Colorado Avalanche.
Hughes, who was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Wild in December despite being heavily linked to the Red Wings, scored twice as part of Minnesota's 5-2 victory at Grand Casino Arena.
Meanwhile, Tarasenko, who more than doubled his goal output this season with Minnesota after scoring only 11 last season with Detroit, also scored for the host Wild.
Tarasenko is one of several former Red Wings who made an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.
Not only is Tarasenko with the Wild, but so is veteran defenseman Jeff Petry, who started this season with the Florida Panthers but was later trade to Minnesota.
Anthony Mantha and Elmer Soderblom, now with the Pittsburgh Penguins, were recently eliminated from the opening round by Luke Glendening and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Goaltender Alex Lyon, who played two seasons with the Red Wings, is on the verge of a second round appearance with the Buffalo Sabres should he and his teammates defeat the Boston Bruins in Game 6 on Friday.
And while he's not playing, former Red Wings first-round draft selection Joe Veleno is part of the Montreal Canadiens squad that is one win away from eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning.
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