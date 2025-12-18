Red Wings Have Accomplished Feat Not Seen Since 2015

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

While the Detroit Red Wings did not get the result they were looking for on Wednesday evening against the visiting Utah Mammoth at Little Caesars Arena, it was just their second regulation setback in nearly three weeks.

Detroit began the month of December with a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins on home ice, and won five of their next eight games. They also collected a point in their 6-5 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Their 13 points so far in December mark their best performance in the month in a decade, dating back to 2015, the most recent season they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Red Wings are also approaching the one-year anniversary of the tenure of Todd McLellan as head coach, who was hired on Dec. 26 to replace Derek Lalonde, who was let go along with assistant coach Bob Boughner.

He recently coached his 82nd total game behind the Red Wings bench, and during that time, the team compiled a total record of 45-30-7, earning 97 points.

97 points in each of the last two seasons would have been sufficient to claim the second Wild Card postseason berth in the Eastern Conference.

It's been a long drought outside of the playoffs for the Red Wings, who have yet to host a postseason game at Little Caesars Arena since the venue's opening in October 2017.

However, Detroit's current position in the top position of the Atlantic Division standings just one week from Christmas Day is an encouraging sign.

