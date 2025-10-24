Red Wings Activate Top Prospect, Assign Him to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday that they have activated top prospect Nate Danielson from injured non-roster status and assigned the 20-year-old center to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The move s that Danielson is healthy and ready to return to action after missing the early portion of the season.

Danielson, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, remains one of the cornerstones of Detroit’s rebuild under general manager Steve Yzerman. The product of Red Deer, Alberta, turned heads during training camp and the preseason this fall, recording a goal and two assists in three preseason games.

His play was believed by many to be good enough to make the main roster like the three other rookies in Emmitt Finnie, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. Coincidentally, the four prospects were roommates in the off season and could look to carry over their chemistry as a group to the NHL with Danielson hopefully joining them at some point this season.

Before joining the professional ranks, Danielson put together an impressive major junior career in the Western Hockey League. Splitting time between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Portland Winterhawks, he registered 217 points, including 83 goals and 134 assists, across 199 games. In his final WHL season in 2022–23, he notched 33 goals and 45 assists for 78 points in 68 games, serving as Brandon’s captain and earning a spot on the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team.

Danielson made his professional debut with Grand Rapids last season, where he adjusted quickly to the AHL pace. In 71 games with the Griffins, he recorded 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points, finishing with a +4 rating.

With Danielson now back to full health, all eyes will be on how quickly he can build on his impressive preseason form. If his progress continues on its current trajectory, it may not be long before he makes the jump to Hockeytown full-time.

