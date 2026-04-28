Red Wings' Albert Johansson Joining Sweden For IIHF World Championships

Red Wings blueliner Albert Johansson trades Detroit's ice for international competition, joining Sweden's quest for World Championship gold.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson is set to represent Sweden on the international stage, earning a spot on the national team for the upcoming IIHF World Championship and the Beijer Hockey Games.
Johansson, who provided depth on Detroit’s blue line this season, will now have an opportunity to contribute in a different role as Sweden looks to reestablish itself among the top teams in international competition.
During the NHL season, Johansson recorded three goals and eight assists for 11 points. He also posted a minus-18 rating and a minus-20 even strength goal differential while taking on steady defensive responsibilities.
His usage was notable, finishing eighth on the team in total ice time and sixth in even strength minutes. Johansson also ranked fourth among Red Wings skaters in blocked shots with 93, highlighting his role as a reliable presence in the defensive zone.
Now heading overseas, Johansson joins a Swedish squad aiming to end a lengthy gold medal drought at the World Championship. Sweden last captured the title in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. Johansson will get valuable big-game tournament experience in the off-season and can build momentum heading into next season.
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