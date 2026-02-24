Red Wings Among Frontrunners To Land Rangers' Vincent Trocheck

As the NHL shifts its focus back to the regular season following the Olympic break, trade speculation has quickly returned to center stage. One of the most prominent names still circulating on the market is Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers, fresh off a gold medal performance with Team USA that reinforced his value on hockey’s biggest international stage.
Trocheck’s showing at the Olympics reminded teams around the league why he has long been regarded as a reliable two-way center capable of producing in high-pressure situations.
With several contenders seeking help down the middle, demand for a proven second-line center has intensified. Among the teams reportedly expressing strong interest are the Detroit Red Wings, though the Minnesota Wild are believed to be at the front of the race for the 32-year-old Pittsburgh native.
Detroit, however, has the organizational depth to make a compelling offer. General manager Steve Yzerman oversees one of the league’s deeper prospect pools, along with ample draft capital.
Once a consistent 70 to 80-point producer, Trocheck’s offensive numbers have dipped slightly in recent seasons. He is currently projected to finish with 57 points, which would mark his second straight campaign below the 60-point threshold.
Still, executives around the league believe a change of scenery and an elevated supporting cast could help reignite his offensive output. In Detroit, he would likely slot into a stable middle-six role with skilled wingers, potentially giving him an opportunity to return to 70-plus point form.
Contractually, Trocheck carries a manageable $5.625 million cap hit for four more seasons, with the deal set to expire when he is 36. As the salary cap continues to rise, that figure could become increasingly team-friendly. However, he does hold a 12-team no-trade list, which may require negotiation if Detroit is included.
Any deal for Trocheck would likely require a significant return, raising the stakes for the Red Wings’ front office. The decision ultimately comes down to whether Detroit believes adding a veteran, championship-tested center outweighs the cost of future assets as they attempt to accelerate their climb back into contention.
