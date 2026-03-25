Red Wings Announce Contract Extension For Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bernard-Docker, who was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the opening round (26th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has skated in 55 games so far in his first season with the Red Wings.
He's registered four assists and has averaged 14:59 of ice time per game, which is seventh most among all Red Wings defenseman who have appeared in at least 50 games in 2025-26.
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