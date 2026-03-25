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Red Wings Announce Contract Extension For Jacob Bernard-Docker

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
2h
Updated at Mar 25, 2026, 22:29
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Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, a first-year Red Wings defenseman, has been exteded for another two seasons.

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Among the multiple moves by Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman during the offseason was signing defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a one-year contract. 

Having been satisfied with his performance this season, Yzerman has seen fit to extend the relationship between the two sides.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Red Wings announced that Bernard-Docker had been given a two-year, $3.2 million contract extension.

This now leaves only pending restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson and pending unrestricted free agent Travis Hamonic as the Red Wings' defensemen who are not under contract for next season.

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Bernard-Docker, who was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the opening round (26th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has skated in 55 games so far in his first season with the Red Wings.

He's registered four assists and has averaged 14:59 of ice time per game, which is seventh most among all Red Wings defenseman who have appeared in at least 50 games in 2025-26. 

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