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Red Wings Announce National Broadcast Schedule, Multiple Game Time Changes

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Michael Whitaker
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The Red Wings have released their national broadcast schedule and announced adjusted start times for multiple games.

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The Detroit Red Wings are less than a month away from opening Training Camp in preparation for the 2026-27 NHL season.

While they'll once again feature the top-ranked local broadcast duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, the Red Wings will also be showcased numerous times on national broadcasts.

The Red Wings will first be featured in their home opener on Oct. 2 against the visiting New York Rangers on TNT, followed by multiple games on the same network along with ESPN and ABC. 

Detroit's full national broadcast schedule is as follows: 

Oct. 2: vs. New York Rangers — 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Oct. 13: vs. New Jersey Devils — 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Oct. 15: vs. Philadelphia Flyers — 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Oct. 29: vs. Chicago Blackhawks — 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Nov. 10: at St. Louis Blues — 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Nov. 12: at Florida Panthers — 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Nov. 18: vs. Boston Bruins — 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Dec. 9: at New Jersey Devils — 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Dec. 15: vs. Los Angeles Kings — 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Jan. 21: at Minnesota Wild — 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Feb. 21: vs. Buffalo Sabres — 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Feb. 27: at Boston Bruins — 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

March 4: vs. New Jersey Devils — 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

March 14: at Pittsburgh Penguins — 2 p.m. ET, TNT

March 23: at Washington Capitals — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 24: vs. Washington Capitals — 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

March 28: at Montreal Canadiens — 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

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Additionally, the Red Wings have announced that the start times for multiple games have been adjusted from their originally scheduled times.

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Thursday, Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia will now start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Chicago will now start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 at Florida will now start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 at New Jersey will now start at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 vs. Los Angeles will now start at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 vs. Toronto will now start at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Edmonton will now start at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs Tampa Bay will now start at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 4 vs. New Jersey will now start at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Montréal will now start at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 at Montréal will now start at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 at Ottawa will now start at 3:00 p.m.

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