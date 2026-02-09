Red Wings Announce New Broadcast Partnership Starting In 2026-27

Both the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers will be departing the FanDuel Sports Network and will have a new partnership distributed by Major League Baseball, as confirmed on Monday afternoon by Ilitch Sports & Entertainment.
"Ilitch Sports + Entertainment has entered a first of its kind partnership with Major League Baseball, which will provide broadcast support to both the Detroit Tigers (beginning with the 2026 MLB season) and the Detroit Red Wings (starting with the 2026-27 season)," the announcement read.
Main Street Sports Group (formerly Diamond Sports Group), the parent company of FanDuel Sports, has been experiencing numerous financial difficulties, including a 2025 declaration of bankruptcy.
"Given recent uncertainty throughout the regional sports broadcasting industry, we recognize the importance of providing fans with a consistent, year-round outlet to watch Tigers baseball and Red Wings hockey," Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement. "What we’ve heard (from fans) includes making sure our games are available throughout the market, providing a reliable streaming product, and producing a broadcast that’s informative and entertaining."
The good news is that the beloved, longtime broadcast duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, consistently ranked among the best broadcasters in the NHL, is expected to remain in their current position.
Broadcast coverage on FanDuel for the Red Wings is expected to continue through the end of the current season.
