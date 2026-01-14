Red Wings Announce Sheldon Dries' Return To Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings fulfilled their need for a 13th forward on their roster after sending down John Leonard to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins when they summoned forward Sheldon Dries.
Dries, who has yet to appear in a single NHL game for the Red Wings this season, has since been returned back to Grand Rapids.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
A native of Macomb, Michigan, Dries played four seasons for the Western Michigan Broncos and has over 100 games of NHL experience with the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks.
Dries, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings in July 2024, has contributed to the record-breaking success of the Griffins this season. He's appeared in 26 games and tallied 11 goals while adding 14 assists.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.