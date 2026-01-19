Red Wings Are Fully Locked In For Division Battles

"They mean a lot, it's a four-point game if you win in regulation, and you can get that advantage over them," Alex DeBrincat explained after scoring the overtime game-winner on Sunday evening against the Ottawa Senators, another Atlantic Division opponent. "An overtime win is good too, but I think you get more amped up for them. You see them four times a year, and there's a little bit of a rivalry there, so you have to be ready to play."

