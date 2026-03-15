Red Wings' Eddie Genborg Joining Grand Rapids, Signs Entry-Level Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have taken the next step in the development of one of their promising prospects, announcing that forward Eddie Genborg will report to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
The organization also confirmed that Genborg has signed a three-year entry-level contract with Detroit that will begin with the 2026-27 season.
The move comes after the conclusion of Genborg’s season with Timrå IK in the Swedish Hockey League. Timrå failed to qualify for the league’s postseason, bringing the club’s schedule to an early end and allowing the 18-year-old winger to transition to North America.
Genborg, who was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, produced an encouraging campaign in Sweden’s top professional league. Competing against experienced professionals, the teenager recorded nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 42 games.
His strong play at the club level was complemented by an impressive international showing earlier in the season. In January, Genborg helped the Sweden men's national junior ice hockey team capture gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship, marking the country’s first tournament victory since 2012.
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During the championship run, Genborg played a key offensive role, recording three goals and five assists for eight points in seven games.
With Timrå’s season now complete, Detroit has chosen to bring the young winger to North America to begin adapting to the professional game on this side of the Atlantic. A late-season stint with Grand Rapids will allow Genborg to gain experience on the smaller rink surface while adjusting to the faster pace and physical demands of the AHL.
This type of transition is common for European prospects whose seasons end before the North American schedule concludes. The short opportunity allows players to begin adjusting to the style of play before making a full-time move in the following year.
Genborg is widely viewed as one of Detroit’s fastest-rising prospects. If he quickly finds his footing in Grand Rapids, he could provide an intriguing boost to a Griffins roster hoping to build momentum as the season approaches the Calder Cup Playoffs.
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