Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Blue Chip Prospect Part Of Justin Faulk Deal With Blues cover image

Red Wings Blue Chip Prospect Part Of Justin Faulk Deal With Blues

Jake Tye
1h
Jake Tye
1h
Updated at Mar 6, 2026, 21:17
Detroit sacrifices a speedy, offensive blue-chip prospect. Did the Red Wings pay too much for veteran defense?

The Detroit Red Wings have included one of their fastest-rising prospects in a major trade, sending forward Dmitri Buchelnikov to the St. Louis Blues as part of the deal to acquire veteran defenseman Justin Faulk.

The full trade sees Detroit receive Faulk while St. Louis acquires defenseman Justin Holl, Buchelnikov, Detroit’s 2026 first-round pick, and the San Jose Sharks’ 2026 third-round pick.

While Faulk is the centerpiece coming to Detroit, much of the attention surrounding the deal has focused on the inclusion of Buchelnikov, one of the organization’s most promising young forwards.

Buchelnikov, 22, was selected by Detroit in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and quickly developed into a blue-chip prospect within the Red Wings’ system. Known for his high-end speed and offensive creativity, the Russian winger has continued his development in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), playing professionally against adult competition.

Despite missing time this season due to injury, Buchelnikov still produced 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 39 games in the KHL, an impressive output for a 22-year-old playing in one of the world’s top professional leagues.

The inclusion of Buchelnikov in the Justin Faulk deal significantly increases the cost for Detroit as some Red Wings fans may view the deal as an overpay, particularly given that Faulk is 34 years old and nearing the later stages of his career.

From St. Louis’ perspective, adding Buchelnikov provides a major boost to their prospect pipeline on top of the lucrative package they already got for Faulk. His speed and offensive upside give the Blues a young forward with the potential to develop into a top-six contributor in the future.

For Detroit, the move signals a clear win-now approach, by moving one of their top prospects along with multiple assets, the Red Wings are betting that Faulk’s veteran presence and right-shot defensive stability can help strengthen their blue line as they push for the playoffs.

