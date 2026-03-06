Red Wings Blue Chip Prospect Part Of Justin Faulk Deal With Blues

The Detroit Red Wings have included one of their fastest-rising prospects in a major trade, sending forward Dmitri Buchelnikov to the St. Louis Blues as part of the deal to acquire veteran defenseman Justin Faulk.
While Faulk is the centerpiece coming to Detroit, much of the attention surrounding the deal has focused on the inclusion of Buchelnikov, one of the organization’s most promising young forwards.
Buchelnikov, 22, was selected by Detroit in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and quickly developed into a blue-chip prospect within the Red Wings’ system. Known for his high-end speed and offensive creativity, the Russian winger has continued his development in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), playing professionally against adult competition.
Despite missing time this season due to injury, Buchelnikov still produced 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 39 games in the KHL, an impressive output for a 22-year-old playing in one of the world’s top professional leagues.
From St. Louis’ perspective, adding Buchelnikov provides a major boost to their prospect pipeline on top of the lucrative package they already got for Faulk. His speed and offensive upside give the Blues a young forward with the potential to develop into a top-six contributor in the future.
