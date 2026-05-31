Red Wings Blue Chip Prospect Playing For Memorial Cup On Sunday

He then took his game to an even bigger stage at the Memorial Cup and delivered his most memorable moment yet. In the semifinal against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Bear collected the puck and came in alone on a breakaway before going bar-down on a highlight-reel goal, his third of the tournament, to push Everett ahead 3-1 early in the second period. The Silvertips went on to win convincingly, 6-1, and punched their ticket to Sunday's Memorial Cup final.