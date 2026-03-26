Red Wings Blue Chip Prospect Staying At NCAA For One More Season

One of the most exciting prospects in the Detroit Red Wings pipeline may not be making the jump to the professional ranks just yet.
Forward Max Plante, a 2024 second-round pick, has been turning heads at the NCAA level but appears likely to return for another season with University of Minnesota Duluth. In a Thursday interview with the Duluth News Tribune, the 20-year-old Minnesota native suggested that staying in college remains the most probable path for now.
Plante has spent the last two seasons at Minnesota-Duluth and enjoyed a standout campaign alongside his older brother, Zam Plante. The duo emerged as the team’s top two scorers, combining for 44 goals in 38 games. Max led the way with 49 points and was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker award as the best player in college hockey, while Zam followed closely with 47, helping drive the Bulldogs’ offense throughout the season.
The family storyline could grow even stronger next year. The youngest brother, Victor Plante, is expected to join the program and is projected to be a second-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. That possibility raises the prospect of all three brothers suiting up together in Duluth. When asked about that scenario, Max Plante indicated he is leaning toward returning.
“As of right now, I’m staying, so I haven’t had the conversation with Detroit yet on where they see me, or if they even want me to play NHL next year,” Plante said. “I still have to have those conversations, do what’s best for me after the year, with my family and all that, but I’d love to be a Bulldog again next year.”
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Because he is playing in the NCAA, Plante remains unsigned and is not yet using years on his entry-level contract with Detroit. That gives both player and organization flexibility, allowing him more time to develop before making the leap to the professional game.
The Red Wings have typically taken a patient approach with prospects, often giving them time in the American Hockey League before promoting them to the NHL. Recent examples include Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who have followed a development path through the AHL.
There are exceptions. Emmitt Finnie accelerated his timeline after a brief stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins, quickly earning a spot with Detroit this season. While a similar fast track is possible for Plante, it appears more likely that his timeline will extend over the next couple of years.
If he does return to Minnesota-Duluth, Plante could join the Griffins late next season once his college campaign concludes, setting the stage for a potential NHL debut the following year.
For now, patience will be required. But when Plante eventually arrives in Detroit, he is expected to bring significant excitement to a team aiming to return to contention.
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