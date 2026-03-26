Injury Forces Red Wings To Call Up Goaltending Help From Grand Rapids

Before the Detroit Red Wings embarked for Western New York for a critical divisional clash on Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres, they gathered for practice at the BELFOR Training Center inside of Little Caesars Arena.
However, one player who was unavailable for practice was veteran backup goaltender Cam Talbot, who “tweaked” something, according to head coach Todd McLellan.
McLellan added that Detroit might need to call someone up from the American Hockey League, and that decision has now been made.
Detroit has called up Michal Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins:
Postava, who led HC Kometa Brno to the Czech Extraliga Championship in 2025, was signed by the Red Wings this past offseason to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Since then, he's served as backup to Sebastian Cossa with the Griffins, accumulating a 13-6-0 record while posting an impressive 1.86 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.