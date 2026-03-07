Red Wings Call Up Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Under Emergency Conditions

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a pair of losses on Friday night, both on the scoresheet and in their lineup.
Not only did they drop a 3-1 contest to the Florida Panthers, but they also lost team captain Dylan Larkin midway through the third period. He went down to the ice awkwardly and appeared to twist his right leg, and departed very slowly while hunched over; he did not return.
While head coach Todd McLellan said that the team doesn't fear Larkin's injury is long-term, the next move has been made.
Rookie forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who initially made the club roster in October out of Training Camp and the pre-season, has been called up under emergency conditions from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Brandsegg-Nygård, Detroit's 2024 first-round (15th overall) pick, played nine games at the NHL level this season before being returned to the Griffins. During his time in Detroit, he registered an assist.
He's skated in 50 games with the Griffins, registering 16 goals with 21 assists. He was also recently named the AHL's Player of the Week after scoring five goals with an assist in three games.
